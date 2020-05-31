Our view: Cuomo can't botch the next reopening transition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that several state-defined regions, including Central New York, would be moving into the first phase of the state's gradual economic reopening plan, he stressed the importance of these areas meeting data-defined criteria.

These criteria, related to the level coronavirus spread and the capacity to take care of people who were infected, would also be applied over the next 14 days in order for a region to move into a second phase of reopening. Regional control rooms with appointed leaders would work together and with the state to keep continuous tabs on the situation, and they would consult with experts on what the data mean.

It all seemed smart and straight-forward as that first phase began on May 15, and over the next two weeks we heard from these regional leaders about how the data was continuing to look favorable. Most were talking by early last week about the expectation that the second phase would begin on Friday, May 29. Even Cuomo's second-in-command in state government, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, tweeted about regions likely taking that important next step.