Our view: Cuomo can't botch the next reopening transition

When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that several state-defined regions, including Central New York, would be moving into the first phase of the state's gradual economic reopening plan, he stressed the importance of these areas meeting data-defined criteria.
These criteria, related to the level coronavirus spread and the capacity to take care of people who were infected, would also be applied over the next 14 days in order for a region to move into a second phase of reopening. Regional control rooms with appointed leaders would work together and with the state to keep continuous tabs on the situation, and they would consult with experts on what the data mean.
It all seemed smart and straight-forward as that first phase began on May 15, and over the next two weeks we heard from these regional leaders about how the data was continuing to look favorable. Most were talking by early last week about the expectation that the second phase would begin on Friday, May 29. Even Cuomo's second-in-command in state government, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, tweeted about regions likely taking that important next step.
But then the governor went on an Albany radio show on Thursday afternoon and threw the entire process into a state of confusion. He said no matter what the data on the state's dashboard was showing, no region would move into a new phase until a review by international experts was completed. How long that review would take was not clear, and suddenly what seemed a like straight-forward process became uncertain.
And despite bipartisan outcry from leaders around the state the rest of Thursday and throughout Friday morning, neither the governor nor his staff provided any reasonable clarifications or assurances to the public.
Then just as suddenly, as you hopefully know by now, the governor started his daily public briefing at 1 p.m. Friday and said the experts have weighed in and phase two would start. It was great news, but for a bunch of businesses that had quickly scrapped plans to reopen on Friday morning, it was too late to make any adjustments for Friday afternoon, and in some cases, for the weekend.
Cuomo dismissed the questions about his communication on the transition between phases, saying a few hours later than what some expected for starting phase two wasn't a big deal.
It wasn't a surprising answer. This is a governor and an administration that never admits to any missteps, and often lashes out at people for daring to question them. But this attempt to brush off criticism was particularly tone deaf. New York state local economies are in terrible condition. The need to safely get businesses back on their on feet and people back in their jobs is huge. Casually dismissing a lost weekend of economic activity isn't acceptable.
We hope that all of the regional and local leaders, including all of our county, town, city and village officials and the delegation that represents the area on the state Legislature, make clear to the governor's office that the next transition must be handled differently.
Phase three could be starting as soon as June 12. It's a big one: it would allow restaurants and food services to resume dine-in operations.
Cuomo must be more clear, more proactive and more understanding of what's at stake with the next transition.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
