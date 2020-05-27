Our view: Cuomo can't have it both ways on funding

A recurring theme in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily public briefings on the coronavirus pandemic is his push for the U.S. Congress and the Trump Administration to get a new fiscal relief package done that sends badly needed aid to states and to local governments.
The governor is absolutely correct when he says that Washington hasn't done enough, and he's smart to push the New York delegation to continue fighting to get a new stimulus bill passed and signed by the president.
But where Cuomo goes too far, and in fact undercuts his own case, is when he starts to threaten massive cuts in aid to local governments if the state doesn't get more help from the federal government.
Yes, New York state is in a fiscal crisis, and some big spending cuts are going to be needed. But what the governor has suggested in his rhetoric is that all public safety agencies, all school districts, all hospitals and other nonprofits that get state funding will lose 20% of their state aid in the near future if the federal government doesn't come through.
Perhaps it's a scare-tactic to spur action in Washington, but the bottom line is that this threat is putting many financially struggling local governments in a terrible position to plan for their futures. The most glaring example is with public school districts, which have been forced to put budget proposals together that must go before voters in a mail-in vote next month. Districts must decide what to do with Cuomo's threats of 20% cuts in state aid: Do they plan for massive layoffs and service cuts, or do they hope for the best-case scenarios? We've seen a patchwork of responses locally.
What Cuomo and his budget office should be doing is figuring out a plan to cut state spending and increase revenue streams in a way that's least disruptive to the most financially disadvantaged school districts and local governments. The Auburn Enlarged City School District shouldn't be facing the same state aid cut as a wealthy school district in the Hamptons. And billionaires can certainly afford to pay more in income taxes at a time when millions of New Yorkers don't have a job.
The other problem with Cuomo's talking points about the federal government is that he's calling on them to step up to the plate at the same time as he's forcing local governments to increase spending with little or no state help. He's forcing school districts, for example, to shell out thousands of dollars to send ballots to every potential voter, even though school budget vote turnout is historically (and shamefully) low.
There's no question that the federal government must do more. But the state also must be more mindful of the impact its own actions and inactions are having at the local level.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!