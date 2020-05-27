Our view: Cuomo can't have it both ways on funding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recurring theme in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily public briefings on the coronavirus pandemic is his push for the U.S. Congress and the Trump Administration to get a new fiscal relief package done that sends badly needed aid to states and to local governments.

The governor is absolutely correct when he says that Washington hasn't done enough, and he's smart to push the New York delegation to continue fighting to get a new stimulus bill passed and signed by the president.

But where Cuomo goes too far, and in fact undercuts his own case, is when he starts to threaten massive cuts in aid to local governments if the state doesn't get more help from the federal government.

Yes, New York state is in a fiscal crisis, and some big spending cuts are going to be needed. But what the governor has suggested in his rhetoric is that all public safety agencies, all school districts, all hospitals and other nonprofits that get state funding will lose 20% of their state aid in the near future if the federal government doesn't come through.