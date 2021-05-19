Our view: Cuomo got rich as COVID-19 pandemic raged

As more details emerge regarding Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2020 book deal, the situation underscores the need for New York to have a law severely limiting — or outright banning — outside income for statewide elected officials.
In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo garnered widespread praise for his daily news conferences on the scope of the problem and what was being done about it. He later parlayed that popularity into a contract to write about his experiences, and revealed this week that a $3.1 million advance from the publisher will push his earnings to more than $5 million.
The financial disclosure follows the revelation that people in the governor's office had done some work on the book, and some see the reluctance of the administration to be straight about the toll COVID-19 had taken on nursing homes as evidence that bad news was being hidden out of concern for book sales.
The jury is still out on whether Cuomo violated any current laws with his use of "volunteer" staff time to help him make this book, and downplaying the nursing home situation may or may not have been connected to the book, but current law only requires the state's ethics commission signs off on such deals such as the one Cuomo struck, and there's plenty of evidence about the ineptitude of that commission, especially when it comes to reviews of the executive branch.
Beyond the legal questions, the optics of profiting from a book during a deadly pandemic are truly awful on their own.
"American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic" was a premature victory declaration after thousands of New Yorkers had already died from this disease and before thousands of additional deaths. Cuomo getting an additional dollar beyond his taxpayer-funded salary for the work he did is a slap in the face to COVID-19 victims and their families.
It is truly outrageous that Cuomo or any statewide elected official can legally make millions of dollars while still in office on projects related to their work. The state Legislature needs to look at a strong law that prevents this atrocity from ever happening again.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.