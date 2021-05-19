Our view: Cuomo got rich as COVID-19 pandemic raged

As more details emerge regarding Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2020 book deal, the situation underscores the need for New York to have a law severely limiting — or outright banning — outside income for statewide elected officials.

In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo garnered widespread praise for his daily news conferences on the scope of the problem and what was being done about it. He later parlayed that popularity into a contract to write about his experiences, and revealed this week that a $3.1 million advance from the publisher will push his earnings to more than $5 million.

The financial disclosure follows the revelation that people in the governor's office had done some work on the book, and some see the reluctance of the administration to be straight about the toll COVID-19 had taken on nursing homes as evidence that bad news was being hidden out of concern for book sales.