Our view: Cuomo impeachment can't be delayed any longer

Under the process for removing a sitting governor in New York state, an Assembly vote in favor of impeachment removes the office holder pending the outcome of a trial run by the Senate.

It's a procedure that makes sense, given the intent of an impeachment. If a majority of the Assembly believe a governor has acted so egregiously that they need to be removed from office, the person shouldn't be allowed to stay on the job and potentially do more damage.

That's how just about every employee in the private and public sector would be treated. They would be suspended from working until the credible charges lodged against them could be given a review that includes due process. The danger of letting such a person stay on the job is that they will continue the detrimental conduct or perhaps commit new violations.

In New York state, it's clear that Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to be removed from the office now. The overwhelming evidence about his sexual harassment conduct outlined in the state attorney general's office special investigation shows that this governor not only violated state and federal workplace laws, but that his top aides have already done tremendous damage in attempting to defend his behavior.