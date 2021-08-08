Our view: Cuomo impeachment can't be delayed any longer

Under the process for removing a sitting governor in New York state, an Assembly vote in favor of impeachment removes the office holder pending the outcome of a trial run by the Senate.
It's a procedure that makes sense, given the intent of an impeachment. If a majority of the Assembly believe a governor has acted so egregiously that they need to be removed from office, the person shouldn't be allowed to stay on the job and potentially do more damage.
That's how just about every employee in the private and public sector would be treated. They would be suspended from working until the credible charges lodged against them could be given a review that includes due process. The danger of letting such a person stay on the job is that they will continue the detrimental conduct or perhaps commit new violations.
In New York state, it's clear that Gov. Andrew Cuomo needs to be removed from the office now. The overwhelming evidence about his sexual harassment conduct outlined in the state attorney general's office special investigation shows that this governor not only violated state and federal workplace laws, but that his top aides have already done tremendous damage in attempting to defend his behavior.
That abuse of power continued last week, with the governor using state resources, including New York's official website homepage, to attack the investigation done by the outside lawyers hired by the attorney general. More importantly and more egregiously, they attacked several of the women who came forward with their stories.
At this point, the governor has virtually no political support from elected leaders throughout the state and beyond. He has only his own dangerous ego and a small group of enablers telling him to destroy everything in pursuit of his political survival.
The Assembly's leadership last week signaled that they want to move quickly on an impeachment, but some defined that as a month or two. That's far too long. The truth is that such a vote should have happened by now already.
Cuomo's only focus in the past week has been himself. He can continue that focus going forward — as an impeached governor preparing for a Senate trial. The only way to protect the employees of state government and the public they serve is to remove this governor now with an immediate vote in favor of impeaching.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.