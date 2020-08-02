Our view: Cuomo needs to allow casinos to reopen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"You don't need a casino to maintain survival."

With those words, Gov. Andrew Cuomo summed up his rationale for keeping the state's four commercially owned and operated casinos closed, despite widespread reopenings of other types of businesses around the state.

While we understand Cuomo's cautious approach to economic reopening and acknowledge that this approach has likely helped New York state thus far managed keep its new coronavirus case counts low, the governor has also made some arbitrarily restrictive decisions, especially when using the all-important health and safety metrics that he's often said are the main driver of decisions.

The continuation of casino closures is one such example.

Let's start with the "need for survival" standard. While it's true that people do not need to go to casino, the thousands of people who work at these casinos do need their jobs. And with the recent expiration of the extra federal unemployment funding that had been in place as part of the original coronavirus relief package, being without a job is going to be even more hazardous to people and their families going forward.