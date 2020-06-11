Our view: Cuomo needs to be clear about phase three

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the region that includes Cayuga County prepares for phase three of the state's economic reopening process, business owners need clear answers about what services they will be able to offer on Friday.

Reopening the economy has been done in 14-day phases that take into account the spread of COVID-19 in various parts of the state so that the risk to public health can be analyzed along the way. Businesses in our region are preparing to enter the third phase on Friday — when restaurants should be able to open indoor dining areas, and nail salons, tanning salons and tattoo parlors can again open their doors.

The state released some details this week to help restaurants prepare for indoor dining, but phase three has thus far not been given the official green light — and the worrisome part about that is what happened the last time the region was poised to move to a new phase.

As businesses were bringing employees back on board and readying to open for phase two on May 29, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pulled the plug at the last minute, saying the day before that no region could move into a new phase until a review by experts could analyzed. At that point, business owners were left waiting and wondering how to proceed and put their reopening plans on hold.