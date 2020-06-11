Our view: Cuomo needs to be clear about phase three

As the region that includes Cayuga County prepares for phase three of the state's economic reopening process, business owners need clear answers about what services they will be able to offer on Friday.
Reopening the economy has been done in 14-day phases that take into account the spread of COVID-19 in various parts of the state so that the risk to public health can be analyzed along the way. Businesses in our region are preparing to enter the third phase on Friday — when restaurants should be able to open indoor dining areas, and nail salons, tanning salons and tattoo parlors can again open their doors.
The state released some details this week to help restaurants prepare for indoor dining, but phase three has thus far not been given the official green light — and the worrisome part about that is what happened the last time the region was poised to move to a new phase.
As businesses were bringing employees back on board and readying to open for phase two on May 29, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo pulled the plug at the last minute, saying the day before that no region could move into a new phase until a review by experts could analyzed. At that point, business owners were left waiting and wondering how to proceed and put their reopening plans on hold.
Less than 24 hours later — on the afternoon that phase two should have started — Cuomo announced that the experts had weighed in and phase two businesses were indeed good to go. The problem was that they weren't ready, because they had already given up on Friday reopenings and it was too late to adjust, leaving many with a lost Friday night of business, if not an entire weekend.
With another phase expected to begin Friday, June 12, we call on the governor to get his expert analysts together now and announce a decision by end of business day Thursday on whether phase three can start in the five regions where it could be possible on Friday.
The ability to plan staffing and be open on Friday would make a huge difference to many of these small businesses and help them avoid the problems they faced with the transition from first to second phase.
