Our view: Cuomo shutdown extensions lack consistency

Gov. Andrew Cuomo enters a fifth month wielding emergency powers given to him by the state Legislature to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout this process, he's frequently talked about the importance of using facts and data to drive decisions, particularly choices related to economic reopenings.

For the most part, the metrics for a regionalized and phased reopening have been followed, and much of the state has steadily seen restrictions decrease while COVID-19 cases have continued to trend in the right direction.

But as Central New York and several other regions have entered into the fourth — and what supposed to be final — reopening phase, the governor has started deviating from the plan and ignoring the data by maintaining what feels like arbitrary restrictions.

Indoor malls, theaters, fitness centers and amusement parks remain closed in phase four, with the chief argument being that these facilities are prone to fostering community spread of the virus. Spiking positive case numbers in states that more aggressively reopened are another factor the governor has been citing.