Our view: Cuomo shutdown extensions lack consistency

Gov. Andrew Cuomo enters a fifth month wielding emergency powers given to him by the state Legislature to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout this process, he's frequently talked about the importance of using facts and data to drive decisions, particularly choices related to economic reopenings.
For the most part, the metrics for a regionalized and phased reopening have been followed, and much of the state has steadily seen restrictions decrease while COVID-19 cases have continued to trend in the right direction.
But as Central New York and several other regions have entered into the fourth — and what supposed to be final — reopening phase, the governor has started deviating from the plan and ignoring the data by maintaining what feels like arbitrary restrictions.
Indoor malls, theaters, fitness centers and amusement parks remain closed in phase four, with the chief argument being that these facilities are prone to fostering community spread of the virus. Spiking positive case numbers in states that more aggressively reopened are another factor the governor has been citing.
But that analysis ignores something crucially important. New York state has already been operating a wide range of indoor businesses with effective safety protocols in place. And there's not a good explanation for why the same protocols won't be effective at places like malls or movie theater.
These safety measures include mask wearing by employees and patrons, limitations on the number of people allowed in a facility, aggressive sanitizing and cleaning procedures and more. They remain crucial and must be followed.
Large retailers like Walmart and Wegmans have been operating daily in Cayuga County and central New York throughout this crisis, and while there have been certainly been some examples of people disregarding safety protocols over the past few months, the overwhelming majority of customers and employees have been careful and respectful. And it's worked.
We just can't see a logical explanation for why the small businesses that remain shuttered in our region under the governor's order can't be given an opportunity to safely reopen.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
