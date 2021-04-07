Our view: Cuomo tailors covid rules to dodge press

Cuomo's most recent "closed press" events were held Monday and Tuesday in which he talked about COVID-19 vaccinations while a bunch of people in masks stood behind him. Even during the media conference calls he's held periodically in the past couple of months that allow reporters to ask questions, the governor's office is hand-picking the reporters who ask questions and they are typically limiting those sessions to about four questions — hardly a model of news media accessibility.

This tactic comes at a crucial time for New York state government, with a critical state budget being finalized and the battle against COVID-19 at a serious juncture with vaccinations needing to be accelerated as infection rates remain stubbornly elevated. Such a time requires a full-blown press conference that would allow reporters to cover a wide range of issues.

Cuomo insists he's still capable of governing, but good governance should not include a duck-and-hide approach to the journalists asking questions on behalf of the public. It's time to stop with the charade and return to in-person press conferences, even though the governor is not going to be comfortable with all of the questions.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

