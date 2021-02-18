Our view: Cuomo's broadband veto slows the pace of productivity

The state Assembly and Senate are in agreement that New York should study the availability and affordability of high-speed internet and create a map pinpointing the strengths — and weaknesses — of broadband coverage across the state. The data could be used to help direct resources where they're needed most.
Great, right?
Well, not so fast.
The problem is that the Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act was passed last summer, but because Gov. Andrew Cuomo failed to sign it into law within the first 30 days of 2021 it isn't going to be acted upon.
The so-called "pocket veto" occurred because Cuomo argues that legislation that comes with a price tag ($3 million in this case) can't be considered outside the framework of the annual state budget. A Cuomo staffer said that the administration agrees with legislation, however, and will be including it in this year's budget proposal.
Creating a system wherein only cost-neutral bills can be passed outside the annual monster budget means that too little work is able to be accomplished in the lengthy off-season. It's also an approach that ultimately leads to bad policy because instead of important matters getting consideration on their own, some with serious flaws get passed because they are lumped into a larger package of bills — the widely criticized bail changes passed in 2019 being perhaps the most noteworthy recent example.
Supporters of the broadband bill say a state study will provide much more accurate information than the current mapping provided by the federal government that leads to disparities in availability and affordability of service. The increased number of workers and students relying on quality internet service at home during the pandemic has highlighted the disparities that currently exist, so it's now more important than ever to get a clear picture of the availability (especially in rural areas) and affordability (especially in low-income areas) of broadband in New York.
New York has made a commitment to expanding broadband internet and has directed hundreds of millions of dollars in state funding to help providers expand their networks. And while it's great that the administration appears to be on board with this mapping concept, the unnecessary delay in getting started isn't the least bit helpful.
