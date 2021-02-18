Our view: Cuomo's broadband veto slows the pace of productivity

The state Assembly and Senate are in agreement that New York should study the availability and affordability of high-speed internet and create a map pinpointing the strengths — and weaknesses — of broadband coverage across the state. The data could be used to help direct resources where they're needed most.

Great, right?

Well, not so fast.

The problem is that the Comprehensive Broadband Connectivity Act was passed last summer, but because Gov. Andrew Cuomo failed to sign it into law within the first 30 days of 2021 it isn't going to be acted upon.

The so-called "pocket veto" occurred because Cuomo argues that legislation that comes with a price tag ($3 million in this case) can't be considered outside the framework of the annual state budget. A Cuomo staffer said that the administration agrees with legislation, however, and will be including it in this year's budget proposal.