Our view: Cuomo's COVID-19 memoir premature as virus rages

After complaining that criticism of his response to the coronavirus pandemic has been rooted in partisan politics, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has written a book that includes a critique of the federal response — and it's set to come out three weeks before Election Day.

The publisher of "American Crisis" said the book is Cuomo's account of "the ingenuity and sacrifice required of so many to fight the pandemic ... the decision-making that shaped his policy, and offers his frank accounting and assessment of his interactions with the federal government and the White House, as well as other state and local political and health officials.”

Cuomo gained nationwide attention and a great deal of praise for his calm and informative daily briefings as the scope of the pandemic became alarmingly more clear in New York and the country in the spring. He has become, for many, the voice of reason compared to the often contradictory updates and public health advice coming out of the White House.