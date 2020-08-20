Our view: Cuomo's COVID-19 memoir premature as virus rages

After complaining that criticism of his response to the coronavirus pandemic has been rooted in partisan politics, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has written a book that includes a critique of the federal response — and it's set to come out three weeks before Election Day.
The publisher of "American Crisis" said the book is Cuomo's account of "the ingenuity and sacrifice required of so many to fight the pandemic ... the decision-making that shaped his policy, and offers his frank accounting and assessment of his interactions with the federal government and the White House, as well as other state and local political and health officials.”
Cuomo gained nationwide attention and a great deal of praise for his calm and informative daily briefings as the scope of the pandemic became alarmingly more clear in New York and the country in the spring. He has become, for many, the voice of reason compared to the often contradictory updates and public health advice coming out of the White House.
He is also continuing to face criticism over policies that may have increased the number of COVID-19 deaths in New York nursing homes and has refused to release an accurate accounting of the numbers, preferring instead to talk about the "dysfunctional and incompetent" response to the crisis at the federal level.
The timing of the book's release suggests it's Cuomo's intent to turn voters off to the idea of four more years of Donald Trump in the White House, but penning a book for release at the height of the election cycle sends the wrong message at the wrong time.
As New York and the rest of country continue to struggle with the wide-ranging effects of the pandemic, the crisis is still very real, and health experts agree that a second wave of large numbers of infections is quite possible. Now is not the time for finger-pointing or to take a bow for a job well done.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
