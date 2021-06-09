Our view: Cuomo's emergency powers have worn out their welcome

And just in the past few days, confusing messages were coming out of Albany regarding the extent to which the mask mandate for schools was going to be changing.

New York is edging closer by the day to having 70% of people at least partially vaccinated, so we are far past the point of needing direction from the governor on every little move to be made.

We aren't saying that the COVID-19 fight is over. The virus is still here and it is still very dangerous. Thousands of people still need to be vaccinated, testing needs to continue, and the spread of the virus needs to be tracked. But county health departments are perfectly capable of doing that day-to-day work in their communities.

With the legislative session ending this week, Cuomo's powers are unlikely to get much attention in Albany, but we urge Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to get together and make a plan to bring lawmakers back to Albany to take care of this issue by early this summer if not sooner. If nothing gets done in the meantime, Cuomo will retain these powers until at the least the start of the next legislative session in January 2022, a situation that is simply unacceptable.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

