Our view: Cuomo's exit opens door for NY ethics revamp

Good-government groups are again making their cases for ethics reform in Albany. And given recent events, their timing couldn't be better.

Andrew Cuomo resigned this week on the heels of a scathing report accusing him of multiple instances of sexual harassment. And one of the first things Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday was that she is serious about changing the culture in Albany.

A representative from Reinvent Albany testified Wednesday before a Senate ethics committee on the state's ongoing corruption problem and reiterated what that group and others have been saying for years: that the state's Joint Commission on Public Ethics has been a complete failure and must be replaced with an independent agency the public can trust.

Common Cause New York likewise chimed in on Wednesday, arguing that an effective ethics oversight body must include the ability to conduct investigations, issue subpoenas, assess fines and publicly refer cases for prosecution.