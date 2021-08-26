Our view: Cuomo's exit opens door for NY ethics revamp

Good-government groups are again making their cases for ethics reform in Albany. And given recent events, their timing couldn't be better.
Andrew Cuomo resigned this week on the heels of a scathing report accusing him of multiple instances of sexual harassment. And one of the first things Gov. Kathy Hochul said on Tuesday was that she is serious about changing the culture in Albany.
A representative from Reinvent Albany testified Wednesday before a Senate ethics committee on the state's ongoing corruption problem and reiterated what that group and others have been saying for years: that the state's Joint Commission on Public Ethics has been a complete failure and must be replaced with an independent agency the public can trust.
Common Cause New York likewise chimed in on Wednesday, arguing that an effective ethics oversight body must include the ability to conduct investigations, issue subpoenas, assess fines and publicly refer cases for prosecution.
JCOPE was meant to investigate ethical misconduct but it has been useless since it was launched in 2011. Because its members are all political appointees, it could never be trusted to act as a watchdog, and we were among those repeatedly calling for it to be replaced.
Cuomo had been the biggest obstacle to this badly needed revamp of state ethics oversight, so now that he is gone, corrective action has a better chance than ever of actually being accomplished.
On her first day in office, Hochul said she was directing her administration to overhaul ethics policies and vowed to issue an executive order requiring ethics training for every state worker. She wants state agencies to review compliance with transparency laws and launch an expedited process for Freedom of Information Law requests.
"To me, it's very simple," she said. "We'll focus on open, ethical governing that New Yorkers will trust."
She can show she's serious about it by prioritizing the establishment of a truly independent state ethics enforcement arm to replace the irreparable JCOPE.
