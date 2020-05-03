Our view: Cuomo's shortsighted election edicts continue

Last week, we expressed bewilderment at Gov. Andrew Cuomo's emergency executive order, issued with little advance warning, that canceled special state Legislature elections scheduled to coincide with the June 23 federal and state primary elections.
The primaries are still happening and steps have been taken to allow safe voting through no-excuse absentee ballot access and early voting. Any argument that it's not safe for a handful of special elections, including one for a vacant Senate seat in central New York, defies logic. But with the extra powers the governor has during the pandemic, that's what he did.
Now we find ourselves scratching our heads over another Friday afternoon election-related order. This one came down two days ago and involves mainly village and public school district elections.
The school district election that was postponed from mid-May until sometime after June 1 now has an official date. It's June 9. But the governor also said that voting will be done completely via mail. School districts, which are now facing major funding cuts under the governor's new emergency budget powers, must pay the postage. They also must allow anyone who is a district resident and is old enough to run for a board of election seat to be on the ballot if they want to: the petition process has been waived.
What is not clear is how any of these candidates notify districts of their intention to run, and when precisely that have to do it by. Budget hearings and deadlines are also murky. That's not a recipe for an orderly process.
Cuomo pushed the village elections until mid-September. How he came up with that date is not clear, but by pushing it that far back, one thing he's doing is extending the unexpired terms of elected village officials all over the state.
That has already happened with village elections that were originally scheduled for March. New terms and newly elected trustees and justices were to have been sworn in by early April. Some of the incumbent elected officials were planning to step down after deciding not to seek re-election. Some were facing competition. Now they are all staying put through the rest of the spring and almost the full summer.
If the prospect of having these elections in an already busy June was a reason to further delay, why not call for village elections in July?
Perhaps what's most troubling about this order is that it came after weeks of delay, and with no indication of meaningful public input from village and school districts.
As Cuomo continues to exercise his emergency powers, he needs to improve the process for when he issues them and how he arrives at his decisions.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
