Our view: Cuomo's shortsighted election edicts continue

Last week, we expressed bewilderment at Gov. Andrew Cuomo's emergency executive order, issued with little advance warning, that canceled special state Legislature elections scheduled to coincide with the June 23 federal and state primary elections.

The primaries are still happening and steps have been taken to allow safe voting through no-excuse absentee ballot access and early voting. Any argument that it's not safe for a handful of special elections, including one for a vacant Senate seat in central New York, defies logic. But with the extra powers the governor has during the pandemic, that's what he did.

Now we find ourselves scratching our heads over another Friday afternoon election-related order. This one came down two days ago and involves mainly village and public school district elections.

The school district election that was postponed from mid-May until sometime after June 1 now has an official date. It's June 9. But the governor also said that voting will be done completely via mail. School districts, which are now facing major funding cuts under the governor's new emergency budget powers, must pay the postage. They also must allow anyone who is a district resident and is old enough to run for a board of election seat to be on the ballot if they want to: the petition process has been waived.