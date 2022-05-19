Our view: Death penalty not the answer to the problem

It didn't take long after the horrific mass murder in Buffalo for some Republicans to jump on the simplistic solution bandwagon.

"New York needs to bring back the death penalty!" gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin said, and GOP lawmakers quickly went to work crafting legislation aimed at doing just that.

"We must bring capital punishment back to our state today," state Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said, "and deliver the only justice that is appropriate in this case and to ensure acts such as these never happen again."

If we believed that a death penalty would ensure an end to mass shootings, we would be all for it, but the reality is that capital punishment is not a proven deterrent to crime. And because every lawmaker already knows this, we feel an obligation to call the knee-jerk bill in Albany what it really is: An attempt to avoid discussing the need to improve the effectiveness of our firearms laws and regulations and avoid directly repudiating escalating racist behavior and language, which have become a cancer within much of the GOP in the age of Donald Trump as its leader.

One thing New Yorkers need to confront is the fact that the Buffalo shooter was able to buy a high-powered, assault-style weapon despite having been on law enforcement radar as a threat to commit violence and despite the radicalized nature of his social media posts.

New York courts have twice shot down capital punishment. And even if they hadn't, there's virtually no evidence to support the contention that a death penalty would protect against racial violence. Rather than offer a simplistic and unrealistic solution to a complex problem, we urge GOP lawmakers to view this horrific act as a wake-up call to work across the aisle to try do what New York state can to fix the issues that are leading to devastation in so many communities.

Populist phrases and partisan politics are not going to help.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0