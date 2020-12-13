Our view: Dennison is an embarrassment to the county and should resign

Imagine watching a publicly accessible video online in which a member of the management group at your company not only denigrates your job performance but proceeds to call you a "bitch."
That's exactly how Cayuga County legislator Andrew Dennison behaved toward Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy recently.
While chatting about current events in a YouTube video last week, Dennison turned his anger over mask-wearing and other COVID-19 mandates directly at Cuddy in an unprofessional and unethical diatribe that included using a sexist slur to describe her.
The Legislature publicly condemned Dennison's behavior on Thursday by passing a resolution "to denounce such comments" as counter to the commitment of the county to support its workers and fight against COVID-19.
The moment provided a perfect opportunity for Dennison to offer up an apology. But he didn't, because he's not sorry he said it.
"If you want to call me out, call me out for having my own opinions, but that's exactly what they are," he said, willfully ignoring the fact that he went beyond the boundaries of political discourse with his vulgar attack on Cuddy.
It's not the first time Dennison's words have drawn public criticism, nor the first time he tried to brush them off as nothing.
He intentionally fanned the flames of racial division during the summer by belittling Black Lives Matter protests at the same time that groups of Cayuga County residents were gathering in public and private to talk about issues related to racial inequality and working to find ways to affect positive change.
At that time, as well, his only response was that he has a right to speak his mind, even as many pointed out that his choice of words came across as racist.
We are somewhat reluctant to write about Dennison in this space, because giving him more attention appears to be just what he wants. But we firmly believe we have a responsibility to directly address unethical behavior by people in positions of authority rather than simply hoping it goes away. That responsibility, in this situation, extends to calling for him to resign.
No employee in any field should be subjected to demeaning and sexist comments, and we applaud the Legislature for calling Dennison out for it. We were additionally encouraged by the fact that the resolution condemning his remarks was approved unanimously, because it shows a widespread understanding that what he said is unacceptable.
The day after the Legislature's rebuke, however, Dennison was at it again, creating a tape of himself Friday night criticizing Black Lives Matter, parroting outlandish falsehoods about the severity of COVID-19 and asserting flat out that the county resolution brought against him meant "nothing."
"I got the last laugh," he said, because more people were now watching his videos.
Dennison holds the position of an elected officer, represents constituents and acts as an employer for the entire county workforce, all the while demonstrating that he doesn't take any of those responsibilities seriously.
Rather than work toward positive outcomes for the county and the people who live here, Dennison selfishly revels in the attention brought on by his outrageous and divisive words. He is not fit to hold public office and should resign his seat on the Legislature immediately.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
