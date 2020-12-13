Our view: Dennison is an embarrassment to the county and should resign

He intentionally fanned the flames of racial division during the summer by belittling Black Lives Matter protests at the same time that groups of Cayuga County residents were gathering in public and private to talk about issues related to racial inequality and working to find ways to affect positive change.

At that time, as well, his only response was that he has a right to speak his mind, even as many pointed out that his choice of words came across as racist.

We are somewhat reluctant to write about Dennison in this space, because giving him more attention appears to be just what he wants. But we firmly believe we have a responsibility to directly address unethical behavior by people in positions of authority rather than simply hoping it goes away. That responsibility, in this situation, extends to calling for him to resign.

No employee in any field should be subjected to demeaning and sexist comments, and we applaud the Legislature for calling Dennison out for it. We were additionally encouraged by the fact that the resolution condemning his remarks was approved unanimously, because it shows a widespread understanding that what he said is unacceptable.