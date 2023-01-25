Our view: Dialogue key to fixing troublesome Auburn property

Auburn's stepped-up enforcement of troublesome properties has a new focus of concern, and we believe it's incumbent upon the property owner to demonstrate to city officials that he is serious about correcting the problems there.

The city's Nuisance Abatement Committee is taking a hard look at recommending the home at 11 Madison Ave. be condemned in the wake of recent raids by the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force. Two search warrants in a 10-day span reportedly uncovered large quantities of drugs in addition to packaging materials, scales and firearms. With the two downstairs tenants having been temporarily relocated to the Cayuga County Jail, the eventual fate of the property also remains uncertain.

The question now is whether the nuisance can be properly abated short of declaring the home uninhabitable. To that end, the property manager is engaging with city officials with assurances that the problems are being addressed.

But while the committee expressed appreciation to the property manager for his efforts, it might go a long way for the city to engage directly with the out-of-town owner, who just recently purchased the house, because we wouldn't fault the city for being concerned that the owner will just rent to the next drug dealers in line.

Recent activity at 11 Madison Ave. certainly fits the definition of a nuisance, and the alleged presence of narcotics and firearms made it a real danger for neighbors and for law enforcement. At this point, if the problem tenants can be proven to be gone for good it is possible the nuisance has been abated.

It's good that the city has started the process, and we encourage the committee to build on the dialogue started with the property manager so that this ultimately results in the property serving its intended purpose as an occupied two-family home that's contributing positively to the neighborhood. Everyone deserves a chance to air their concerns while keeping in mind that the home in question becoming a vacant property is no good for anybody.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.