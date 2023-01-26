Our view: Disabled in our community need our support

Advocates for the disabled have been urging state lawmakers to increase funding for provider agencies, and we agree that additional funding is needed in the next state budget.

New York Disability Advocates President Mike Alvaro recently called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to follow through on her her State of the State address pledge to lift up all New Yorkers and give them the best possible life by continuing support to the workforce that provides vital support and services.

Agencies are contending with a dire workforce crisis, Alvaro said, with direct-support positions at a nearly 20% vacancy statewide. The impact is more than hypothetical, it is affecting the lives of people right here in Auburn and Cayuga County.

Unity House of Cayuga County Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Smith has been sounding the funding alarm for years, and recently said that an increase in hourly wages put in place last fall has failed to attract enough people to allow the agency to fill all of its vacancies.

Local support has been strong, Smith said, with donations increasing over the past three years, but the situation has gotten to the point that without additional support from the state, Unity House will be forced to close one or more group homes this year.

"It hurts me to even suggest that," she said, "because I know what it means: People with disabilities will lose the homes they love."

Smith and others are pushing for an 8.5% increase — equal to the growth of the cost of living — in state funding for direct support organizations this year, and we believe the request is fair.

We urge our state Assembly and Senate members to work with the Legislature and the governor's office to make sure funding for disability services doesn't get lost in the shuffle of state budget negotiations.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.