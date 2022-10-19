Our view: Discussing crime better than shouting about it

In a welcome departure from the half-truths and exaggerations about crime and punishment thrown around during campaign season, a panel of judges, social workers and juvenile justice officials met at Syracuse University last week for a frank public discussion about New York state's Raise the Age law, a 2017 initiative that keeps most teenagers out of the adult criminal justice system.

During a series of panels, some praised the law for successfully steering teenagers into the Family Court system rather than sending young people to adult jails. Others point to a rise in youth gun crime as evidence that the law has failed to help keep communities safe. And while some argued that the state has been lax at properly funding programs aimed at getting youth the help they need, a state official listed several new new programs now in place to help with intervention, counseling and therapy to help young people learn how to change their behavior.

At the end of the day, there appeared to be widespread agreement that the overall goal of providing more services to troubled teens was a laudable one, while strong arguments were made that the reforms may have gone too far, especially with regard to the treatment of young people caught with firearms.

The forum offered quite a juxtaposition with the campaign trail, where criminal justice reforms are often too simplistically tied to an increase in violent crime. The real story, as it turns out, is that there are a lot of factors at work and the change has been both good and bad.

Hearing from people on the front lines of juvenile justice is important, and we encourage even more public discussion of all the pros and cons of Raise the Age as means of finding meaningful ways to improve the law.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.