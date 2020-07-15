Our view: Distance learning must be made to work for all students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As school districts prepare for a variety of scenarios for the fall, the most important part of the plan will be finding ways to facilitate learning and increase engagement in a non-traditional setting.

School leaders are looking at a variety of options to promote social distancing, such as utilizing gyms for classroom space and having students eat lunch in classrooms rather than a cafeteria. Most are considering a "hybrid" model that would offer in-school classes for things that make the most sense, like science labs, and having other subjects taught online for students at home.

And while it makes sense to focus on the logistical challenges of educating in school buildings in the safest manner possible, school districts, students and families need to prepare for the possibility that a second wave of COVID-19 cases could force schools to once again close their buildings.

The closure of schools in March came about somewhat abruptly as the severity of the coronavirus pandemic came into sharper focus, and school districts were forced to rush into implementing distance learning programming. Having gone through that experience and having had the summer to plan ahead should mean that schools will be better prepared to provide quality coursework, discussion, feedback and meaningful evaluation in the coming school year.