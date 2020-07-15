Our view: Distance learning must be made to work for all students

As school districts prepare for a variety of scenarios for the fall, the most important part of the plan will be finding ways to facilitate learning and increase engagement in a non-traditional setting.
School leaders are looking at a variety of options to promote social distancing, such as utilizing gyms for classroom space and having students eat lunch in classrooms rather than a cafeteria. Most are considering a "hybrid" model that would offer in-school classes for things that make the most sense, like science labs, and having other subjects taught online for students at home.
And while it makes sense to focus on the logistical challenges of educating in school buildings in the safest manner possible, school districts, students and families need to prepare for the possibility that a second wave of COVID-19 cases could force schools to once again close their buildings.
The closure of schools in March came about somewhat abruptly as the severity of the coronavirus pandemic came into sharper focus, and school districts were forced to rush into implementing distance learning programming. Having gone through that experience and having had the summer to plan ahead should mean that schools will be better prepared to provide quality coursework, discussion, feedback and meaningful evaluation in the coming school year.
And extra care needs to be taken this time around to provide distance learning more effectively and more equitably than many experienced in the spring. A study by The Education Trust-New York found that after school districts switched to online learning in March that there were wide gaps in technology between high-need and low-need districts, with poorer districts less likely to offer online programming that mirrored in-person classrooms. Disparities in math and English proficiency became even greater for students in low-income areas, where many did not have adequate access to teachers or computers and many did not have high-speed internet at home.
And while Gov. Andrew Cuomo has indicated he understands that inequitable education funding is a problem in New York, he has also told schools they can expect funding cuts this year because of the financial crunch brought on by the virus, so the best hope at this point may be emergency federal funding. A COVID-19 relief bill recently introduced by Senate Democrats would include billions of dollars for education, including a Governor's Fund that would allow governors to direct funds where they're needed most.
There is still a lot of uncertainty, and nobody expects schools to operate flawlessly in September, but improvements in distance learning methods are likely to be a key component of student success. Many kids in New York state got shortchanged in the later part of the 2020 school year, and we can’t allow that to happen again.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
