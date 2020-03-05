Our view: Don't delay review of Lake Ontario management plan

The group overseeing the water level of Lake Ontario will review its operations in advance of possible changes that could affect lakeshore flooding in Cayuga County and elsewhere, and we hope that the study can be accomplished as quickly as possible.

The U.S. and Canadian governments are jointly responsible for implementing Plan 2014, a system meant to regulate the water level of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River for the overall benefit of coastal wetlands, commercial and recreational navigation and hydropower production. Shortly after taking effect, however, the plan has been blamed by many for exacerbating springtime flooding, and Fair Haven homes and businesses have suffered increasing flood damage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the international commission points out that inflows from other Great Lakes and changing weather patterns are part of the reason for Lake Ontario's recent historic highs, it recently announced that both the United States and Canada have pledged $1.5 million to review how its regulations are working so that the commission "can evaluate potential changes" to its operations. The review is expected to take 18 to 24 months.