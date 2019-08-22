"What's going to happen to all this stuff if we're gone, if we disappear?"
In the middle of a riveting and though-provoking 2,800-word article published in Sunday's edition of The Citizen, that question from Mike Riley is one that everyone who cares about their hometowns should deeply ponder.
Riley, president of the Lock 52 Historical Society in Port Byron and the town of Mentz historian, was one of several local historians interviewed by our features editor, David Wilcox, for the article that explored an important issue: the uncertain future of local history.
The Cayuga County-area is blessed with a long and well-preserved history, thanks largely to the efforts of generations of men and women who understood the value of collecting, cataloging and maintaining historical records. But most of the people doing this work today are in the final chapters of their lives, and as they look around them, it's hard to find a reason to be optimistic that others will step up to take their place.
That's a problem we all must confront and work to fix.
For any place to grow and thrive, it must foster a strong sense of community. That intangible but vital trait grows out of many areas, but one of the most important is a shared appreciation of its history. To understand who we are and where we are going, we need to be able to access information about who we were and what we've experienced.
That can't happen without local historians, and we won't have local historians without more people taking time to support historic preservation endeavors.
We didn't publish Sunday's story with the idea that every reader would start training to be a historian. But one purpose was certainly to raise the profile of the work that's being done by our current historians and historical societies, and to give readers some information about who they are and how residents can engage in their services.
A great place to start would be the list of local historic societies that was included with the story. See where they are located and when they are open, and try to make a little time to go check out what's there. If enough people take that step, and a just a few of those decide they want to be part of the next generation that works to keep history alive, we can start to see some hopeful answers to Mike Riley's profound question.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
