The New York State Fair has closed out another great year, but with attendance continuing to climb, state officials need to make sure the fair doesn't become a victim of its own success.
The fair is an annual a showcase of the ingenuity of the state's agriculture industry — and the fruits of that labor. And it's become so much more than that, with a dizzying number of sights, sounds and activities around every turn.
The fair has expanded and improved in recent years, and all of the positive changes have led to greater interest. This year saw the overall attendance record fall for the fourth year in a row, and the fair had its single busiest day ever on Aug. 31 with a crowd of nearly 148,000. But some growing pains were also evident over the fair's 13-day run, mainly with respect to traffic and parking.
New parking lots have been built, older lots have been upgraded, and the system for remote parking with shuttle service has been tinkered with. But still there were times this year when parking near the fairgrounds became full to capacity and shuttle buses failed to deliver as promised.
People arriving early one morning at the fair's new lot on Willis Avenue waited nearly two hours for the first shuttle to arrive because of a communication failure over the time the lot was officially open for the day and when shuttle service would begin. And some riders at outlying park-and-ride locations reported frustratingly long waits because there simply weren't enough bus drivers to cover all of the routes.
Fair management responded to the shuttle problem by bringing in buses and drivers from out of town — and plans are already in the works to improve transportation and parking next summer. But people who had bad experiences may reconsider a return visit in 2020.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo likes to celebrate attendance milestones, and has taken a liking in recent years to announcing surprise days of free or discounted admission to help boost the numbers. He said on Monday that he wants New York, currently No. 3, to pass Minnesota and Texas in state fair attendance.
But the state needs to remain mindful that there may come a point where the ability to provide a quality experience for every visitor will need to take precedence over trying to get as many people as possible through the gates.
We're fans of the fair — and we want to see it succeed — so we hope care is taken to make sure it doesn't stop being fun any more.
