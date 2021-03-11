Our view: Don't allow cost to shelve plans for police cameras

In their state-mandated examinations of possible changes in policies and procedures, the Auburn Police Department and Cayuga County Sheriff's Office have both settled on some good points: training in de-escalation techniques, limited use of no-knock search warrants, and an increase in diversity and racial-bias training.

They also plan to explore the purchase and use of body-worn cameras to record interactions between officers and members of the public, with the caveat that implementation will be expensive and therefore possibly not feasible.

In addition to the initial camera purchases, police agencies will be required to retain and organize untold hours of recordings, and one of the criminal justice reforms recently passed by the state give police and prosecutors very little time to disclose evidence to defense attorneys after charging someone with a crime.

Police cameras got strong support from the community feedback part of the local studies, with residents viewing them as a means of increasing transparency in policing. Video helps protect the public from being treated unfairly, but it also can protect officers from fraudulent claims of misconduct. It could greatly reduce the need for judges and juries to choose between taking one side's word over another.

We see body cameras as one of the most transformative measures being discussed with regard to police reform, but it's also one that could easily fall by the wayside if the city, county and state fail to make a commitment to pay for it

A good starting point would be to consider that the initial one-time cost of equipment could be a great use of the some of the federal relief funds on the way from Washington. And since the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative plans were ordered by the state, it's only fair that the state should help pay for worthwhile proposals. At the same time, the state Legislature needs to reexamine evidentiary deadlines that make using the technology unfairly burdensome to manage.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.