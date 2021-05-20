Our view: Don't burn those masks just yet

Relaxed guidelines on mask wearing in public settings are unquestionably an encouraging development in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new guidance that came out last week from the federal Centers for Disease Control was adopted by the state Department of Health this week, with changes taking effect Wednesday. While it's by no means a blanket policy that means mask-wearing is never needed if you're fully vaccinated, it's certainly a huge change in the protocols that people in New York state have been following — and following rather well.
The reason for the change is COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates are both trending in the right directions. But it's important for everyone to understand that these new guidelines don't mean the pandemic is over. Tens of thousands of new cases and a few hundred deaths per day are still happening nationwide; in central New York and Cayuga County, the numbers are way down from their holiday season peak, but there's still plenty of new infections reported each week and even some hospitalizations.
We point all of this out to ask people to keep those masks around, and have one with you when you do plan to go out in public. There are still settings where the masks are required, such as schools filled with unvaccinated students and public transportation vehicles such as buses and airplanes. And some private businesses, for personal and private health reasons for their staff, may still require masks, as well.
What we hope is kept to a minimum are the confrontations over masks in these and other settings. By all means enjoy maskless shopping if you're vaccinated and the store allows it, but if they don't, have respect for that policy and the people working at that business.
And if you have not been vaccinated, please protect yourself and those around you by wearing the mask per the CDC guidance. And we urge you to talk to your doctor about getting your shots so you can benefit from the extra protection of being vaccinated.
After more than year, we should all realize by now that putting a piece of cloth over our mouths and noses for a few minutes is not a huge burden. Let's make sure this transition back to normal continues by being flexible when it comes to implementation of these new guidelines, and continuing to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.