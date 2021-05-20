Our view: Don't burn those masks just yet

Relaxed guidelines on mask wearing in public settings are unquestionably an encouraging development in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidance that came out last week from the federal Centers for Disease Control was adopted by the state Department of Health this week, with changes taking effect Wednesday. While it's by no means a blanket policy that means mask-wearing is never needed if you're fully vaccinated, it's certainly a huge change in the protocols that people in New York state have been following — and following rather well.

The reason for the change is COVID-19 infection and vaccination rates are both trending in the right directions. But it's important for everyone to understand that these new guidelines don't mean the pandemic is over. Tens of thousands of new cases and a few hundred deaths per day are still happening nationwide; in central New York and Cayuga County, the numbers are way down from their holiday season peak, but there's still plenty of new infections reported each week and even some hospitalizations.