Our view: Don't cut Cayuga County's job creation team

The Cayuga County Legislature's most spirited debate during the 2023 budget process has involved the funding provided to the nonprofit organization that delivers economic development services, the Cayuga Economic Development Agency.

As it stands, the proposed spending plan keeps the county's annual contribution to CEDA's operation flat at $375,000. But some are pushing for a 9.3% increase to take it up to $410,000. Others have called for a 33.3% cut to bring it to $250,000.

Let's start with the chief argument for cutting. There's a belief among some legislators that CEDA is an agency that mostly serves the city of Auburn, and therefore the city government should be sharing the direct funding load with the county.

But there are multiple problems with that line of thinking. First and foremost, it's just not factual that CEDA is a city-centric agency. Just a few weeks ago, perhaps the largest private sector economic development expansion project in city or county history became a reality with CEDA's help. The agency's administrative team working for the Cayuga County Industrial Development Agency brought a deal with Cayuga Milk Ingredients together. That dairy processing facility in Aurelius likely doesn't exist in the first place without CEDA, and now it's moving forward with a $150 million expansion.

And the milk plant is far from the only non-city major economic development project fostered through CEDA. It's neighbor at the Aurelius industrial park, animal feed producer Denkavit, came to Cayuga County with CEDA's help. Significant growth for the Inns of Aurora enterprises in the village of Aurora and town of Ledyard happened with the agency's partnership. Page Trucking in Weedsport has used it for help in its impressive turnaround story. Those are just a few of many more examples.

For sure, there have been major CEDA-assisted projects in Auburn. But something those city projects and the ones in the towns have in common is vital to keep in mind: all of them have helped Cayuga County residents.

That leads us into the other key point to make in response to those who say Auburn should be funding CEDA. The city is part of the county. Its residents pay county taxes, just like those in Aurelius, Brutus, Ledyard and everywhere else. In fact, they pay the highest share of county taxes as a whole, so no matter what Cayuga County provides to CEDA, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District and others, Auburn's collective tax base will support the biggest share of the cost.

For the side of the CEDA budget debate calling for a spending increase, the chief argument is that these funds are needed because of the massive Micron microchip manufacturing project coming to Onondaga County. It's so big that neighboring counties will certainly have an opportunity to benefit, with expectations that people will be moving into the region to take these high-tech jobs and to set up supply-chain businesses. Cayuga County and city of Auburn leaders are already working with regional partners to prepare for these opportunities, and CEDA will certainly need to devote considerable effort to the Micron planning.

But that doesn't necessarily mean an increase in the CEDA budget is needed this year. For one thing, CEDA is finishing off a year in which it was without a executive director for much of the time, and there have also been multiple staff vacancies. The agency has a healthy amount of funds in reserves, and while it's important to maintain a rainy day cushion, the need to ask the county taxpayers for more in order to provide services is not high at the moment.

Our suggestion is to keep CEDA where it's at for 2023, reflecting a solid investment in economic development that will most certainly continue to pay dividends for county residents.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.