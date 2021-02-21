Our view: Don't dismiss NY nursing home reform proposals

It would be easy to disregard Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 30-day budget amendment related to nursing homes as nothing more than an attempt to distract or deflect blame for his own failures.
The governor, under bipartisan fire for his handling of nursing home fatality data, announced his reform proposal on Friday as calls for steps as severe as impeachment grew louder.
As we've said before, the governor put himself in this position with his callous disregard for the public's right to information on how many nursing home residents died after being transferred to hospitals. By refusing to provide this information until just a couple of weeks ago, and with his top aide's acknowledgement in a leaked private conference call that the withholding was intentional and politically motivated, Cuomo has taken much-needed attention away from the role nursing home operators played in the thousands of deaths that have happened in New York facilities during COVID-19.
Cayuga County is an example of why scrutiny on nursing homes is so vital. The first deaths in nursing homes in Cayuga County did not happen until late December, more than a half year after the state Department of Health reversed the controversial policy regarding COVID-19 patients being admitted into nursing homes when they no longer required hospitalization.
In roughly a month, without that early-pandemic policy in place, more than 60 nursing home residents died in Cayuga County, equating to nearly 75% of all local coronavirus deaths dating back to the spring of 2020. It's vital to understand why this happened, and what could prevent this heavy death toll from happening again.
We urge lawmakers to take Cuomo's proposals seriously. Here are some of the key provisions in the nursing home reform amendment, according to a governor's office press release:
- Requiring information regarding staff be included in an application to establish a nursing home;
- Increasing civil monetary penalties to $25,000 for violations of the Public Health Law, including increasing penalties for willful violations of Public Health Law or regulation;
- Requiring any nursing home with a repeat Infection Control Deficiency to work with the Quality Improvement Organization, or a state designated independent quality monitor, at the nursing home's own expense, to assess and resolve the facility's infection control deficiencies;
- Requiring that nursing homes spend a minimum of 70 percent of revenue on direct patient care and a minimum of 40 percent of revenue on resident staffing;
- Establishing a nursing home profit cap and limiting certain unscrupulous transactions, including but not limited to related party transactions over fair market value and payment of compensation for employees who are not actively engaged in or providing services at the nursing home;
- Limiting the overall proportion of management salaries and setting a cap by regulation, dependent on the size of the facility, for managers and executives.
We believe the Legislature absolutely can put these and other measures into law, while also holding Cuomo and his administration accountable for their awful public information performance.
Failure to do both would be a disservice to New York's most vulnerable residents and their families.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.