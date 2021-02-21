Our view: Don't dismiss NY nursing home reform proposals

It would be easy to disregard Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 30-day budget amendment related to nursing homes as nothing more than an attempt to distract or deflect blame for his own failures.

The governor, under bipartisan fire for his handling of nursing home fatality data, announced his reform proposal on Friday as calls for steps as severe as impeachment grew louder.

As we've said before, the governor put himself in this position with his callous disregard for the public's right to information on how many nursing home residents died after being transferred to hospitals. By refusing to provide this information until just a couple of weeks ago, and with his top aide's acknowledgement in a leaked private conference call that the withholding was intentional and politically motivated, Cuomo has taken much-needed attention away from the role nursing home operators played in the thousands of deaths that have happened in New York facilities during COVID-19.

Cayuga County is an example of why scrutiny on nursing homes is so vital. The first deaths in nursing homes in Cayuga County did not happen until late December, more than a half year after the state Department of Health reversed the controversial policy regarding COVID-19 patients being admitted into nursing homes when they no longer required hospitalization.