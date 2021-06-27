Our view: Don't disrupt fledgling turnaround for New York restaurants

Another step toward pre-pandemic normalcy in New York is going to mean two steps back for bars and restaurants unless the Legislature steps in to help.
As more people are getting vaccinated and fewer positive cases are being found, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that the state of emergency related to COVID-19 would be allowed to expire. But an end to the "emergency" way of doing things also means an abrupt end of alcohol-to-go sales that many restaurants added to their takeout menus during the pandemic.
When the pandemic arrived, restaurants got hit hard, and many never reopened after being forced to close their dining rooms. Those that decided to do the best they could with take-out service were allowed to sell alcohol in sealed containers for pickups and deliveries. That to-go option helped many small businesses stay afloat over the past year, but now not only is that revenue stream being cut off, businesses are going to be stuck with packaging and related equipment they purchased to take advantage of the opportunity.
Senate Republicans on Friday called for the Legislature to reconvene to correct the problem. Legislation to allow restaurants to continue selling drinks along with take-out food orders had been introduced in both the Assembly and Senate earlier this year, but neither house acted before the end of session June 10.
We agree that the Legislature should make the alcohol-to-go option for restaurants permanent. This summer has the potential to be a blockbuster comeback season for the bar and restaurant industry, and the state should be doing everything that can be done to help make that happen.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.