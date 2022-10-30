Our view: Don't forget the importance of flu prevention

With so much attention over the past two and a half years on COVID-19 and the importance of taking steps to minimize its spread and the harm it can do to people who are infected, there's been less focus on another infectious disease that can cause major problems for communities.

Influenza, however, is still a public health concern. And unlike the past two falls and winters when there were varying levels of COVID-19 restrictions in places that had the secondary impact of limiting flu transmission, there's few if any measures such as indoor masking or social distancing in place now.

And it's possible that is already contributing to an increase in early-season flu activity, at least in New York state. The state Department of Health tracks flu cases and for the first two weeks of its 2022-23 monitoring program, flu has been classified as "widespread." The level is defined as "increased or sustained numbers of lab-confirmed cases of influenza reported is greater than 31 of the 62 counties." For the week ending Oct. 22, 49 counties, including Cayuga and Onondaga counties, were at that level.

The takeaway should be clear: We need to take flu season seriously.

That doesn't mean mask mandates, social distancing-driven indoor capacity restrictions and other measures associated with COVID are needed. But the basic tools that have long been important at limiting flu are crucial.

Those measures include getting an annual flu shot soon.

"The vaccine helps prevent the flu and reduces the severity of illness if you do get sick," the state health department says on its website. "Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu shot. The shot is especially important for those at high risk of serious flu complications, and even death – children; pregnant women; people with chronic health conditions, like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease; and people 65 and older. ... When you get a flu shot, you also help protect others, especially people at high risk of serious flu illness, and children younger than 6 months who are too young to be vaccinated."

There's also the importance of good respiratory hygiene: washing hands or using an alcohol-based sanitizer; coughing or sneezing into a disposable tissue; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; and of course, staying home if you're sick.

Let's all resolve to follow these guidelines and to educate our friends and family about doing the same in order to make the fall and winter as healthy as possible.

