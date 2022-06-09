Our view: Don't ignore the Jan. 6 hearings

Thursday night will bring the first hearing of the congressional select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol during the presidential election certification proceedings, with several more hearings to follow over the next couple of weeks.

While members of the committee and its staff have provided some broad descriptions about what will presented, there's still a great deal of information that the public has not yet heard about that's expected to be presented.

Although we don't know what exactly to expect, there's one thing that's almost certain to happen afterward: the Donald Trump-led opposition to this investigation will call it a sham.

We know that's going to happen because that's what they're already doing, before a word of testimony emerges. They've undertaken a coordinated attack campaign on the committee and anyone who dares to question the role the former president and his inner circle played in the violence that took place and the threat to this nation's democratic form of government that this created.

Enablers of this effort include Fox News, which abandoned journalistic integrity and decided not to air the primetime hearing scheduled for Thursday night on its main channel. As one Fox host put it this week, they must "cater to" their audience.

But isn't that decision actually an insult to their audience? If the Jan. 6 select committee has found nothing of significance, if it truly is a sham, then why wouldn't Fox, Trump and all in charge of this public relations campaign encourage everyone to watch for themselves and make up their own minds.

That's the recommendation we make for all of our readers. Take the time to watch these proceedings, and if you can't see them live, find them online or track down a transcript. There's no need to have what was presented filtered by anyone — whether they're on the right, left or middle of the political spectrum.

And when you've done that, you can decide for yourself how you feel about what was presented. Citizens thinking on their own and seeking out truth is what America needs more than anything right now.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

