Our view: Don't leave NY casinos out of mobile betting game

With lawmakers in Albany largely agreeing — in principle — to legalize mobile sports betting in New York, the biggest divide is how best to go about it. We hope that an eventual compromise will include a safety net for the state's four casinos.

Legislative leaders are proposing selling licenses that would allow vendors to set up online sports betting systems, with a guaranteed share of the profits being sent to the state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to cut out the middleman and have the state run the operation much like it does the New York Lottery.

When the New York Gaming Commission approved sports betting in New York, the mobile part of the equation was left out, and New York is currently missing out on a boatload of free money being spent by gamblers who cross the border into Pennsylvania and New Jersey to place their bets online.

There is great potential for tens of millions of dollars in revenue to be made from mobile betting, but if the state's job-supporting casinos aren't included, they will be left with just a small share of the market in the form of customers willing to travel to their doors.