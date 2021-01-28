 Skip to main content
Our view: Don't leave NY casinos out of mobile betting game
OUR VIEW

Del Lago Sportsbook

The DraftKings Sportsbook at del Lago Resort & Casino opened in August 2019.

 Robert Harding, The Citizen

With lawmakers in Albany largely agreeing — in principle — to legalize mobile sports betting in New York, the biggest divide is how best to go about it. We hope that an eventual compromise will include a safety net for the state's four casinos.

Legislative leaders are proposing selling licenses that would allow vendors to set up online sports betting systems, with a guaranteed share of the profits being sent to the state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to cut out the middleman and have the state run the operation much like it does the New York Lottery.

When the New York Gaming Commission approved sports betting in New York, the mobile part of the equation was left out, and New York is currently missing out on a boatload of free money being spent by gamblers who cross the border into Pennsylvania and New Jersey to place their bets online.

There is great potential for tens of millions of dollars in revenue to be made from mobile betting, but if the state's job-supporting casinos aren't included, they will be left with just a small share of the market in the form of customers willing to travel to their doors.

We hope that Cuomo and legislative leaders will keep the casinos — and their employees — in mind as they work through the details of legalizing mobile sports betting and include a mechanism ensuring that casinos are guaranteed — for a fee — to become partners in providing this service.

The concept of expanding gambling in the first place with these casinos was economic development through job creation, with the bonus of tax revenue coming in. These major employers are hurting because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it makes sense for the state to try to come up with a model that's more of a win-win for these major employers and the state, rather than just for the state.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

