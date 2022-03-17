Our view: Don't leave small markets out of NY ballpark support

They may be small potatoes when compared with big-league sports facilities, but municipal baseball parks in New York state are of great benefit to small communities, so we support an effort aimed at getting the state to help support them financially.

Pointing to a potential state investment of as much as $850 million for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, a group of elected officials is asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to put $250 million in the next state budget for upgrades and repairs to ballparks across the state.

Public/private partnerships are sometimes needed to keep major sports teams from leaving for greener pastures, so we're not against the idea of supporting a Buffalo stadium with tax dollars because there are huge benefits for Buffalo and beyond to having not only a popular sports franchise there but a modern stadium that can be used for other events.

Albeit on a smaller scale, Falcon Park in Auburn is an important asset, as well. In 2021, the park became the home of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League for the Auburn Doubledays, hosted high school baseball playoffs, a charity softball game featuring city police and firefighters, a Sept. 11 memorial ceremony and a community Halloween celebration, among other events. Cayuga Community College has a deal with the city to use the field for sporting events and will hold its commencement there in May.

But unlike an NFL stadium, sports facilities in places like Auburn aren't supported by billionaire franchise owners and hundreds of millions in ticket, concession and merchandise sales.

With the state considering sending a big check to the Bills, it's a good time to see if the governor's office would be receptive to negotiating some amount of state support for smaller facilities across the state. The benefits of smaller market ballparks may pale in comparison to an NFL stadium, but the benefits to their communities are priceless.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

