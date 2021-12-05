Our view: Don't let DWI ruin the holiday season

After announcing their intentions in advance to enhance enforcement of impaired driving laws, New York State Police troopers still encountered almost 200 intoxicated drivers in a five-day period last week.

A Thanksgiving break DWI crackdown ran from Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, through Nov. 28, the Sunday after. Troopers last week announced results of its effort, which included boosting patrols and establishing sobriety checkpoints. The effort was funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee.

Troopers said they charged 183 drivers with operating while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, including 19 in central New York. Think about what that means in terms of the level of danger that existed on New York state roadways over those five days.

There's no question that among our society's biggest public health threats is the scourge of intoxicated driving. We see dozens of DWI arrests in the Cayuga County area every month, many crashes involving impaired driving and far too many tragedies in which people's lives were taken needlessly.

We hope the Thanksgiving weekend DWI enforcement campaign can serve as a reminder to the public to be smart and to be safe when it comes drinking alcoholic beverages this holiday season.

Unlike a year ago, when Christmas and New Year's gatherings were limited, there will be many more people getting together with family and friends to celebrate the season. That's a wonderful development in this long struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

But with more gatherings comes more opportunities for people to make bad decisions. Let's be sure to make everyone in our circles cognizant of the need to be responsible and not get behind the wheel (or let people we know do this) when we've been drinking.

Here are some tips or reminders from state police:

Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

Before drinking, designate a sober driver.

If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ride sharing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.

Use your community’s sober ride program.

If you suspect a driver is drunk or impaired on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

