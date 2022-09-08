Our view: Don't let farm overtime lead to the demise of farms in New York

As New York state moves closer to changing the pay scale for farmworkers, great care must be taken to ensure the effort doesn't completely backfire.

The latest proposal on the table is for overtime to kick in for workers at a lower number of hours over a period of 10 years, with the overtime threshold of 60 hours today becoming 56 hours in 2024 and eventually hitting 40 hours in 2032.

Supporters say the change is long overdue and that farm laborers have been historically and unfairly taken advantage of.

Some farmers say they simply won't be able to compete with out-of-state competition, and predict a wave of closures and relocations.

We support a wage increase, in principal, because something does need to change, and phasing it in slowly was a big part of the compromise that's been tentatively worked out. But rather than write the new wage policy in stone, we believe that any changes need to remain flexible so that corrections may be made along the way.

Farm advocates say that even the 60-hour threshold caused some operators to cut back on the hours they offered workers, and the importance of the long-term health of the agricultural industry in Cayuga County and across the state must never be taken for granted.

As the hour limit to reach overtime gets lowered, there should also be a mechanism in which this rule gets revisited every year or two in case the most dire predictions of farms closing or moving out of state can be shown to be occurring.

The state, in partnership with the agriculture industry, should continue to work toward fairness in the pay scale at farms without getting locked into a system that could unwittingly destroy the industry as we know it. A long-term plan to lower the overtime threshold must be built with a pause button that can be used in case of emergency.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.