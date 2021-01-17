Our view: Don't let good pandemic news lead to complacency

For the first time in what felt like forever, there was some encouraging news to report regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Cayuga County.

After weeks of surge that started in the fall, new coronavirus cases began to trend downward, along with the test positive rate. With that trend emerging, the Cayuga County Health Department told public schools they could safely bring in-person classes back starting the third week in January.

And the health department announced Friday that it has administered 2,400 first doses of the Moderna vaccine, a total that doesn't include the hundreds of front-line health care workers and nursing home residents who have also been vaccinated.

It all adds up to some badly needed hope in the long pandemic battle.

But hope alone will not get us where we ultimately need to be. The sobering reality is that we still have a high level of COVID-19 spread in Cayuga County. The county's seven-day test positivity rate has been steadily decreasing since a peak of 13% on Jan. 1, according to the state Department of Health, but it was still at 8.2% on Thursday. For perspective on how high that is, consider that as recently as Nov. 21, it was at 1.9%.