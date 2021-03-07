Our view: Don't let guard down with COVID-19

There was plenty to be encouraged by last week regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Cayuga County area.
The testing positivity rate continued its steady decline from its early January peak. The number of active cases dropped considerably, while hospitalizations remained low. And thousands more residents got their first vaccinations, to the point where more than 20% of the county population is on its way to be fully vaccinated.
With these encouraging signs have come some appropriate loosening of restrictions, at the state and county level. Quarantine guidelines for schools locally are adjusted to account for vaccination protection now enjoyed by many educators. A limited number of spectators can now attend indoor sporting events in Cayuga County. Gathering limits, while still in place, are lower statewide.
It’s all good news, and provides much-needed room for optimism that a return to something resembling pre-pandemic life is within reach.
But what it doesn’t provide is an excuse to be lax in the shared responsibilities we all have.
The virus, while much less prevalent in Cayuga County than it was during December and February, is still affecting many more residents than we ever saw in the first seven months of the pandemic. And there are troubling COVID-19 variants lurking in other parts of the state and beyond.
To keep the positive momentum, we must continue to be smart and heed the advice of our health care providers.
Continue to wear masks when you’re in public and unable to social distance. Continue to keep social circles small. Continue to be diligent with personal hygiene, stay home when not feeling well and get tested as needed.
Another focus is to get vaccinated as soon as you can if you're eligible, and if you can help eligible family and friends get signed up, please make that effort, too.
This pandemic has been like marathon, and now we’re down to the final few miles. Let’s all do our part to get to the finish line.
