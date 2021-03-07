Our view: Don't let guard down with COVID-19

There was plenty to be encouraged by last week regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Cayuga County area.

The testing positivity rate continued its steady decline from its early January peak. The number of active cases dropped considerably, while hospitalizations remained low. And thousands more residents got their first vaccinations, to the point where more than 20% of the county population is on its way to be fully vaccinated.

With these encouraging signs have come some appropriate loosening of restrictions, at the state and county level. Quarantine guidelines for schools locally are adjusted to account for vaccination protection now enjoyed by many educators. A limited number of spectators can now attend indoor sporting events in Cayuga County. Gathering limits, while still in place, are lower statewide.

It’s all good news, and provides much-needed room for optimism that a return to something resembling pre-pandemic life is within reach.

But what it doesn’t provide is an excuse to be lax in the shared responsibilities we all have.