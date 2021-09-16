Our view: Don't let missed school days mean missed learning

The rising number of coronavirus cases in Cayuga County is putting school districts and families in the difficult position of trying to keep children in classrooms as much as possible while at the same time trying to lessen the spread of the virus.

As schools continue to remain focused on ways to keep students in school five days a week this year, the Cayuga County Health Department is urging families to keep children home if they are exhibiting symptoms of seasonal allergies, because those symptoms can be similar COVID-19.

It's a tough balancing act, and families and school districts both have their part to play, because in the event that things spiral out of control we will have another school year in which entire classrooms temporarily empty out and even buildings are forced to close.

We agree that full-time school weeks offer the best possible outcome for learning, but in the first two weeks of the school year, some students are already missing a significant amount of time in the classroom, so school districts are going to have to redouble their efforts to make sure children who miss days or weeks of school don't fall through the cracks.