Our view: Don't let US/Canada border restrictions ruin another summer

Since early 2020, both the United States and Canada have had varying restrictions in place for crossing their shared border, and while we understand that the coronavirus hasn't gone away, the pandemic has reached a point where it has become much more manageable, especially in the warmer months, so it's time to get rid of the complicated system for getting into Canada.

Fretting over the potential loss of yet another summer tourist season, advocates from both sides of the border are calling for the end of ArriveCan, a mobile app that travelers are required to use to report their vaccination status and precise travel destinations before entering Canada, even though proof of vaccination is no longer required in most gathering places.

While it's ostensibly more of a problem for Americans wishing to visit Canada, the rule is also having a detrimental affect on places like northern New York — including Cayuga County — as Canadians who might otherwise spend some time here this summer are deciding that jumping through hoops and waiting in line at the border just isn't worth the hassle.

The Canadian government recently extended the use of the app through the end of September, but we join those calling for it to be shut down now, and we urge our representatives in Washington to keep pressing this issue and work with their counterparts in Canada to get this border restriction canceled before the summer slips away.

U.S./Canada travel not bouncing back, worrying officials on both sides of border "At a time when most people are getting back to a semblance of normality, the border communities in the U.S. and Canada are not nearly where they should be," said Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo. "This is the beginning of the travel season for 2022 and we still have all this redundancy and obstacles that we need to get rid of."

