Our view: Don't let your guard down against COVID-19

"Stay calm, stay alert, stay safe."
That phrase is one residents of Pennsylvania have been hearing for many weeks. That simple motto, pushed by its impressive health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, is one that can apply to every community in every state. Cayuga County certainly is no exception.
We want to call attention to this advice because it feels like we're at another crucial turning point in the effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. As everyone expected, we're seeing an increase in the number of active coronavirus cases in Cayuga County now that fall has returned and in-person learning has resumed at schools.
That in itself is not cause for major alarm. The key is to pay attention to the data, listen to our public health experts, work with them when needed on contact tracing and heed their advice to keep this uptick from growing into a bigger cluster.
In several of its recent situational updates, the Cayuga County Health Department has been re-emphasizing many of the prevention practices that we all should have learned in the spring:
"As we have in the past, we are strongly encouraging that people keep their circles small. Our department cannot emphasize this enough. The more gatherings we attend, the more times we frequent stores, the more activities our children participate in, all presents an increased risk of exposure. We are strongly encouraging the public to practice safe social distancing by staying 6 feet apart from others both indoors and outdoors, wearing a face covering both indoors and outdoors when safe social distancing (6 feet apart) cannot be maintained."
Keep circles small. Minimize unnecessary trips and activities. Maintain social distance. Wear a mask.
None of it represents a major burden on our lives. No one is being locked inside their homes. Mass business shutdowns have not returned.
Yes, there are still limits in place. Some we can debate, but the foundational practices outlined in those words from Cayuga County's public health experts need to be followed without a second thought.
Unfortunately, there's far too much noise — frequently motivated by partisan politics — from people who lash out at every report of COVID-19 cases and at every suggestion that we must continue the fight against it.
Our worry is that this misguided and uninformed reaction becomes normalized at a time when the exact opposite is necessary. We urge all of our readers to do their part. Keep it simple: Stay calm, stay alert, stay safe.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!