Our view: Don't let your guard down against COVID-19

"Stay calm, stay alert, stay safe."

That phrase is one residents of Pennsylvania have been hearing for many weeks. That simple motto, pushed by its impressive health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, is one that can apply to every community in every state. Cayuga County certainly is no exception.

We want to call attention to this advice because it feels like we're at another crucial turning point in the effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. As everyone expected, we're seeing an increase in the number of active coronavirus cases in Cayuga County now that fall has returned and in-person learning has resumed at schools.

That in itself is not cause for major alarm. The key is to pay attention to the data, listen to our public health experts, work with them when needed on contact tracing and heed their advice to keep this uptick from growing into a bigger cluster.

In several of its recent situational updates, the Cayuga County Health Department has been re-emphasizing many of the prevention practices that we all should have learned in the spring: