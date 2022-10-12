Our view: Don't miss the deadline to register to vote

The so-called midterm elections get much less voter participation than the years in which the presidency of the United States is on the ballot, but they really shouldn't, because there are so many other elected positions that will affect the daily lives of people across the country, in the state of New York and right here in Cayuga County.

New Yorkers will soon vote for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, state supreme court justices, U.S. House and Senate, and state Assembly and Senate seats. Cayuga County ballots will further include district attorney, sheriff and coroner, though all three are without opposition this time around. In some places, residents will elect justices, town board members and more.

There are also two yes or no propositions: one a statewide measure to establish a $4.2 million environmental bond act and a proposal specific to Cayuga County to redraw Legislature district lines so there are 11 seats instead of 15. The measure would bring Legislature voting in line with the one-person-one-vote principle and constitute the most significant change to the operation of the Legislature in 20 years.

Early voting for all of fall's races begins Saturday, Oct. 29, leading up to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and anyone who isn't yet registered to vote still has time. The deadline to register to vote in this year's general election is Friday, Oct. 15, and Cayuga County residents can do that in person at the Board of Elections basement offices at 157 Genesee St. in Auburn. Registration forms can also be filled out online at the state board of elections website.

There is a great political divide in the United States and a lot of difference of opinion about the proper role of government on the national, state and local levels. The ultimate direction that things go in, however, is directly in the hands of the people — but only if they take the time to participate in the democratic process. State and local elections are important, and we encourage everyone to take part, even if president isn't one of the choices this year.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.