Our view: Don't overlook mental health in isolation

Advocates are continuing admirable efforts to try to reach those suffering from mental health issues as the coronavirus pandemic drags on and leaves more people isolated and vulnerable.
The Associated Press reports that access to mental health services for many people could be difficult for many people even before COVID-19, and the virus may be making things worse, with patients most in need now at risk of falling through the cracks and inflicting many more with anxiety and depression they may not have previously experienced.
Medicare and Medicaid are now allowing more people to get counseling by phone and other remote means, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week urged anyone in need of mental health services to use state resources that have been made available during the pandemic.
The state is operating an emotional support hotline at (844) 863-9314 that is staffed by mental health professionals who are volunteering their services, and many other mental health resources can be found at at headspace.com/ny.
Auburn community advocate Timothy Donovan notes that people accustomed to frequent social interaction are now at greater risk of feeling depressed and discouraged as they are forced to spend so much time alone, and people with past experiences with depression and mental illness may be more likely to lapse from recovery and begin to have thoughts of suicide.
We hope that amid the disruptions to school, work and so many other distractions of everyday life that people will remember to check in on their friends and family members who might not be coping well in isolation and assist them in getting the health they need.
