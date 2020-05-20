Our view: Don't overlook mental health in isolation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Advocates are continuing admirable efforts to try to reach those suffering from mental health issues as the coronavirus pandemic drags on and leaves more people isolated and vulnerable.

The Associated Press reports that access to mental health services for many people could be difficult for many people even before COVID-19, and the virus may be making things worse, with patients most in need now at risk of falling through the cracks and inflicting many more with anxiety and depression they may not have previously experienced.

Medicare and Medicaid are now allowing more people to get counseling by phone and other remote means, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week urged anyone in need of mental health services to use state resources that have been made available during the pandemic.

The state is operating an emotional support hotline at (844) 863-9314 that is staffed by mental health professionals who are volunteering their services, and many other mental health resources can be found at at headspace.com/ny.