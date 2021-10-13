Our view: Don't overlook statewide proposals on Election Day

With elections less than three weeks away, voters are naturally thinking about who they want to represent them on the local level in Cayuga County. We'd like to remind everyone to make sure to look at both sides of their ballot on Nov. 2 because there are some important statewide decisions that will be also be made that day.

One ballot question would raise the jurisdiction of New York City Civil Court to allow it to decide claims up to $50,000 instead of the current $25,000; another would establish the "right" of New Yorkers to clean air, clean water and a healthful environment; and there are three questions related to voting districts and the act of voting, itself.

One proposal would approve amending the redistricting process to change the way in which the lines are drawn for congressional and state legislative offices; one would eliminate the 10-day advance requirement for voter registration; and another would eliminate the requirement that a voter be absent from their home county or have an illness or disability to be able to vote by absentee ballot.

These yes or no questions are important because they involve changing the state constitution, so we encourage everyone to take that responsibility seriously. The Citizen will be breaking down each ballot question in its election coverage this month. The first of Robert Harding's Back of the Ballot series was published Tuesday, breaking down the question regarding the New York City Civil Court jurisdiction.

Voters should take some time to become informed about the details before making their choices — and be sure to fill out the back side of the ballot where these questions appear.

The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

