Our view: Don't restrict NY counties' vaccine efforts

After initially being allowed to add senior citizens to the list of people eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, local health departments in New York have been given a new directive from the state that is further complicating an already complicated system.
Seniors who got their first vaccine shot at a county-run clinic will still be able to return for a second dose, but counties were recently told by the state that people 65 and older should now make their first-shot appointments at pharmacies or doctors' offices so that public clinics can continue focus on groups of essential workers such as police officers and firefighters.
The Cayuga County Health Department on Tuesday described the new roadblock as especially troublesome given the fact that not all pharmacies have chosen to participate in vaccinations and that while the state is now organizing mass vaccination and popup sites that include people 65 and older, none have yet been scheduled in Cayuga County.
The new rule isn't helpful, especially in Cayuga County where health professionals have years of experience delivering health care to rural areas and have held annual drills to practice for a mass-vaccination event. Rather than handcuffing them with ever-changing rules, the state should be taking full advantage of the expertise and community trust county health departments hold, especially in less populated places.
During the one week in which Cayuga County was able to run a full vaccination program, more than 2,000 shots were administered — and that progress has now come to nearly a complete halt. The county has proven that it can schedule vaccines for essential workers and senior citizens simultaneously, and there is no reason for that to stop now.
Local vaccination efforts are best organized by local health professionals, and the state needs to reverse its latest directive, because it just creates more bottlenecks in the system. Part of the problem now is the slow pace of vaccine distribution to states and counties, but as more plentiful quantities of vaccine become available, local health departments need the authority to distribute them wherever and whenever it makes the most sense.
