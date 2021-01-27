Our view: Don't restrict NY counties' vaccine efforts

After initially being allowed to add senior citizens to the list of people eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, local health departments in New York have been given a new directive from the state that is further complicating an already complicated system.

Seniors who got their first vaccine shot at a county-run clinic will still be able to return for a second dose, but counties were recently told by the state that people 65 and older should now make their first-shot appointments at pharmacies or doctors' offices so that public clinics can continue focus on groups of essential workers such as police officers and firefighters.

The Cayuga County Health Department on Tuesday described the new roadblock as especially troublesome given the fact that not all pharmacies have chosen to participate in vaccinations and that while the state is now organizing mass vaccination and popup sites that include people 65 and older, none have yet been scheduled in Cayuga County.