"We're proud to call this home."

Former Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler said those words not quite six years ago, on a night when his team held an open house for the community to check out the results of a $270,000 renovation project at the Market Street headquarters.

The work that was done included a redesigned command center, four new interview rooms, a break room, a training room, sally port and a separate entrance for people taken into custody.

At the time, the sense from city officials was that this historic building was going to continue to be the APD's long-term home, but now an engineering firm is suggesting that it's no longer adequate and that more renovations wouldn't be a wise investment.

In other words, Syracuse-based Barton & Loguidice has concluded, it's time to find (or perhaps build) a new police headquarters.

Our initial advice to the people at city hall who must make the final decisions on such a move is to be extremely cautious.

APD headquarters is unquestionably an old building, but it remains "in very good shape," in the words of one of the engineering firm's representatives at a recent city council meeting. It's central location is ideal, and being neighbors with the Auburn City Ambulance service provides some good opportunities for collaboration and communication.

It appears that councilors are intrigued by the idea of potentially selling the building, which could help reduce the impact of any relocation or new construction on taxpayers.

As long as the city doesn't sell the building for less than it's worth, that could be a good option. But we would urge officials to refrain from quickly diving into a relocation of the police department in any way that could add to the taxpayer burden.

The former chief's words are not that old. There should be no urgency to get out of the Market Street building. A rushed decision could easily lead to unintended consequences.

The Citizen Editorial board includes executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd