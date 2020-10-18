Our view: Don't rush final Owasco watershed rules vote

It may seem odd to argue that the city of Auburn and town of Owasco need to be careful against voting too quickly on the finalized rules changes for the Owasco Lake watershed. The process to get to those votes, scheduled for the end of this month, has played out for nearly four years.

But we can't help but look at the Oct. 29 agenda for a special joint meeting of the two municipal bodies — Auburn City Council and Owasco Town Board — and wonder how it can include both a public comment period and final votes.

For an issue as complex and as important as a new set of rules aimed at responsibly protecting this lake, it feels like this final phase came together rather suddenly.

The COVID-19 pandemic surely has played a part in the process. Restrictions on public meetings have prevented the rules and regulations steering committee from conducting education and outreach efforts for much of this calendar year. Large public feedback sessions last took place in the spring of 2019.