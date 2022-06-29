Our view: Don't rush legislation at NY special session

Gov. Kathy Hochul has called for a special session of the state Legislature on Thursday aimed at addressing the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that invalidated the state's long-on-the-books law limiting who can carry concealed firearms in public.

Specifics on bills that lawmakers could consider were still being hashed out as of Tuesday morning, but some press reports have said measures would likely include increased training requirements for permit holders, limits in certain high-risk public places and giving private businesses the legal authority to prohibit weapons on their property.

These measures would follow a series of gun control measures the Legislature passed at the end of the regular session, but before the high court's ruling. Those bills included steps to strengthen the state red flag law aimed at keeping guns out of hands of people who have demonstrated they could be a danger to themselves or others, as well as age limits on assault weapons purchases.

We've long championed sensible restrictions on firearms that preserve law-abiding citizens rights to own and use them while providing reasonable public safety protections against deadly violence. To a large degree, the new measures coming out of Albany appear to fit that description.

But there has been an important missing piece to these new efforts — consultation with the law enforcement officials who will be tasked with enforcing new measures. While the reaction to whether these new laws are needed could be mixed within the law enforcement community, we're certain there's one issue in which there's likely strong agreement. There is a need for more financial resources to ensure enforcement can be done consistently, fairly and without taking away from other aspects of law enforcement work.

We urge lawmakers to build the funding question into their deliberations this week, and as part of that, bring in law enforcement leaders to share their perspectives.

The mass shootings and Supreme Court ruling have brought urgency to this issue in New York state, but if that results in flawed legislation that does little to address the problem and ends up being thrown out in court, the effort will have been wasted.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

