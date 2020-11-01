Our view: Don't say you didn't get a chance to vote

Still haven't voted?

You still have time — and there are no excuses this year.

In past elections, rainstorms, snowstorms or other disruptions would be blamed for low voter turnout on Election Day. And there are always going to be some people whose circumstances make it difficult to vote on a specific Tuesday in November. But in addition to voting by mail, New York residents this time around were offered nine days of early voting. Cayuga County election officials have done a good job preparing and administering the early voting, and things have reportedly been running smoothly.

The county has had one of the best early voting turnouts in the state, and based on the robust response early in the week, the BOE extended the polling hours for the final two days, having polls open an hour earlier than planned.

We hope people haven't been scared off by reports of long lines at polling places in other parts of the country, because long waits have not been the norm locally. And Cayuga County elections officials are following all the guidelines to help keep voters safe. A face covering is required to enter a polling place, six feet of distancing is being maintained, and hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are being made available.