Our view: Don't say you didn't get a chance to vote

Still haven't voted?
You still have time — and there are no excuses this year.
In past elections, rainstorms, snowstorms or other disruptions would be blamed for low voter turnout on Election Day. And there are always going to be some people whose circumstances make it difficult to vote on a specific Tuesday in November. But in addition to voting by mail, New York residents this time around were offered nine days of early voting. Cayuga County election officials have done a good job preparing and administering the early voting, and things have reportedly been running smoothly.
The county has had one of the best early voting turnouts in the state, and based on the robust response early in the week, the BOE extended the polling hours for the final two days, having polls open an hour earlier than planned.
We hope people haven't been scared off by reports of long lines at polling places in other parts of the country, because long waits have not been the norm locally. And Cayuga County elections officials are following all the guidelines to help keep voters safe. A face covering is required to enter a polling place, six feet of distancing is being maintained, and hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are being made available.
Sunday, Nov. 1, is the last day for early voting, and Cayuga County residents are welcome to visit any one the following sites between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Cato Town Office, 11320 Shortcut Road, Cato; Clifford Park Clubhouse, 81 Mary St., Auburn; and Venice Town Office, 2479 Route 34, Venice.
And the polls will be open just like always from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Cayuga County residents can find their poll site by typing in their address on the election map at the Board of Elections web site.
New York historically lands near the bottom of the list when it comes to voter turnout, and Cayuga County unfortunately falls in line with that trend. There is more than just the presidential race going on, races to fill congressional and state legislative seats are going to impact daily life for the people who live here, so failing to take part in the process means allowing other people to elect the lawmakers who will be making important decisions on your behalf.
There is no reason the county shouldn't post record participation numbers this year, and if you haven't voted yet, you still have time to take part.
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.
