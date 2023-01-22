Our view: Don't take NY chief judge nomination to court

To sue, or not to sue?

That question is under consideration by Gov. Kathy Hochul regarding the state Senate majority's rejection of her nominee for the vacant state chief judge position.

Last week, the committee that first vets judicial nominees in the Senate rejected Hochul's choice of Appellate Division Judge Hector LaSalle for the post. The committee's chair and the Senate majority leader both declared the confirmation process officially complete, saying the Senate has spoken and it was time for the governor to put another nominee forward.

The governor, however, has said publicly and talked to lawyers privately about her stance that the state Constitution requires a full Senate floor vote on her judicial nominations. As with many such questions, it's easy to find legal experts who would argue both sides of the question.

At this point, though, we urge the governor to ask a different question. How would a lawsuit help New Yorkers?

As much as we disagreed with how the Senate's most progressive wing characterized LaSalle's judicial record before even taking a serious look at his work or meeting with him in person, it has also become clear that he likely doesn't even have the votes to get approved by the full Senate, even with substantial Republican support. More Democratic senators came forward to say they would oppose LaSalle following the Judiciary Committee hearing last week, and we can imagine some who might have been inclined to approve his nomination under normal circumstances wouldn't take kindly to the executive branch using the courts to force the Senate to abandon its committee system.

We also see the potential for a pretty big conflict of interest emerging in the courts with such litigation. Justices who could be a future nominee, or who might have been passed over for the post already, would be asked to make a determination. The issue goes to the heart of separation of powers, and it seems those very separations could be damaged with litigation.

NY Democrats deny Gov. Kathy Hochul's chief judge nomination ALBANY — Democrats rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s choice to serve as the state’s top jurist Wednesday following an at-times testy confirmation hearing.

What's clear at this point is that this nominee, fairly or not, is severely tainted. Also, it's evident that the Legislature and the governor need to get this vacancy filled so the state's top court, the Court of Appeals, has a leader and an uneven number of seats needed to avoid ties on its votes. Finally, it should be obvious that a protracted court battle over LaSalle will keep the governor and the Senate from the focus needed to enact the next state budget and get other important legislation passed in the 2023 session.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.