Our view: Don't twist what national unity means

Given the state of America's union — less than three weeks removed from a violent insurrection pushed by the former president of the United States during his final days in office with help from many of his party's congressional members — calls for national unity are wholly appropriate.

Our leaders must demonstrate that they share common ideals, and they must denounce common foes. We, the people, must also resolve to see the humanity in each other and restore our ability to engage in civil discourse.

That's why the concept of unity was the dominant theme of President Joe Biden's inaugural address on Wednesday.

But for all the attention that his bigger theme received, it's just as important to focus on what Biden didn't say. He didn't call for monolithic thinking. He didn't say we all must agree all of the time.

"To all those who did not support us, let me say this: Hear me out as we move forward. Take a measure of me and my heart. And if you still disagree, so be it. That’s democracy. That’s America. The right to dissent peaceably, within the guardrails of our Republic, is perhaps our nation’s greatest strength."