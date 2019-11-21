Reports released in October about a possible restructuring by Major League Baseball caused some concern about the future of the Auburn Doubledays. More recent details are even more worrisome, because Auburn is on the list of teams that would be eliminated if baseball goes through with a planned downsizing of its minor league system.
We would like to believe that the management of the Auburn team has been working to try to save the team rather than burying their heads in the sand, but we don't know for sure because they haven't said a single word about the situation.
The plan is not a done deal yet — and nothing would happen before the end of the 2020 season — but a plan to eliminate 42 minor league teams could leave Auburn without a major league affiliate. The team has been affiliated with the Washington Nationals since 2011.
"America's favorite pastime should not become part of upstate New York's past," U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer said Monday, vowing to contact MLB officials to advocate for New York's teams. Auburn Mayor Mike Quill expressed his concern about the future of the team, and Rep. John Katko joined other members of Congress in signing a letter imploring MLB to "reconsider its proposed course with Minor League Baseball and do all that it can to ensure the continuation of affiliated baseball in our communities."
The Doubledays, however, have been far too quiet. The most recent news entry on the team website is a Sept. 2 wrap-up of the final game of the season. Auburn season-ticket holders and team vendors deserve better. And with a new season coming up next summer, the team doesn't need any more trouble that it already has getting fans to show up for games.
At this point, the best thing to do to engage the community would be to get everything out in the open, and the Auburn City Council should schedule time during an upcoming meeting to discuss the issue with team general manager Adam Winslow.
What options are available to the team? What are the next steps? And what is being done to try to keep baseball in Auburn?
The Citizen editorial board includes publisher Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.