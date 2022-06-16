 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Our view: Early voting means no excuse not to take part

Early Voting

Early voting takes place at Clifford Park in Auburn in October 2021 ahead of the general  election that year.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Registered Democrats and Republicans, a lot of you don't bother voting in primary elections, but now that early voting is the law in New York state, you really don't have any excuse.

Primary elections are going to be held across the state from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June, 28. Early voting opportunities vary from place to place, but in Cayuga County, early voting begins Saturday, June 18, and continues through Sunday, June 26.

Democrats will choose who they want to become governor: Gov. Kathy Hochul, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi or Jumaane Williams. Democrats will also choose a candidate for lieutenant governor from among Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, Ana Maria Archila and Diana Reyna. 

Republicans have four choices for their party's nomination for governor: U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson.

If you are not enrolled in a party, it's too late to register for the primaries, but you can still register by Oct. 14 to vote in the general election in November whether you choose to join any particular party or not.

Don't let other people choose your candidates for you. Do your research and decide for yourself who you want representing your interests in Albany. For more information about early voting and registering to vote, visit the Cayuga County Board of Elections website or call (315) 253-1285.

The Citizen Editorial board includes president and director of local sales and marketing Michelle Bowers, executive editor Jeremy Boyer and managing editor Mike Dowd.

